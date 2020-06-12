PennDOT announces preservation work for bridge over Interstate 79 to begin soon

PennDOT announcing that the Old State Road bridge over Interstate 79 in Franklin Township is expected to begin later this month.

The work is expected to begin on June 29th, weather permitting. The bridge is located approximately five miles from the intersection with Route 98. It was build back in 1969.

The preservation project will include resurfacing the bridge deck, existing substructure and barrier repairs, and roadway approaches.

The project will require a detour for traffic on Old State Road. It will be posting using Route 99, Crane Road, and Route 98. It is expected to be in place until October 2020.

There may also be occasional lane restrictions on I-79 northbound and southbound near the bridge as needed.