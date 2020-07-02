PennDOT announces Route 6N Interchange with I-90 Eastbound to reopen

PennDOT announcing Thursday that the Route 6N Interchange with Interstate 90 Eastbound near mile marker 3 in Springfield Township is expected to reopen later that day.

These ramps were closed in May in connection with the reconstruction of Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill)

Motorists may encounter additional temporary, short-term closures of the ramp and exit in order to complete paving once the interchange is reopened.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, be alert to changing road conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.