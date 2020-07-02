PennDOT announces Route 6N Interchange with I-90 Eastbound to reopen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
PENNDOT Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Logo 690x460 2014_-2207135739722511054

PennDOT announcing Thursday that the Route 6N Interchange with Interstate 90 Eastbound near mile marker 3 in Springfield Township is expected to reopen later that day.

These ramps were closed in May in connection with the reconstruction of Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill)

Motorists may encounter additional temporary, short-term closures of the ramp and exit in order to complete paving once the interchange is reopened.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, be alert to changing road conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar