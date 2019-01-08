PennDOT announces speed restrictions/travel bans during upcoming storm

With heavy snow and high winds forecast for the Erie region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is imposing restrictions on certain trucks and other vehicles and temporarily lowering the speed limit on two interstates.

The restrictions will be in place starting 10 PM Tuesday, January 8, and will remain in place throughout Wednesday, January 9, with an anticipated ending time of midnight.

During that time a traveling ban will be in place for double trailers, empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles on the following interstates:

• Interstate 90

• Interstate 86.

A speed limit restriction of 45 mph will be in place for all other vehicles traveling on these interstates.

