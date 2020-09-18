PennDOT announces virtual plans display for Zuck Road Project in Millcreek

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to a virtual plans display for the improvement project on Zuck Road in Millcreek.

The project will include Zuck Road between the intersection with Zimmerly Road and the intersection with West 26th Street.

The project will include milling and paving of the entire corridor, improvements to five signalized intersections, and replacement of a box culvert. Intersection improvements will include traffic signals updates, turn lane additions, drainage, and ADA sidewalk and curb ramps.

Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season. A detour is expected to be in place for two months using West 38th Street, Sterrettania Road (Route 832) and West 26th Street.

The virtual plans display will include a video presentation, roadway and bridge plans, a handout with details on the proposed improvements at each intersection, and an interactive comment form.

You can find the Zuck Road Improvement Project here.

The comment period will be online only from September 18th to October 7th. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Steve Schettler, at sschettler@pa.gov or 814-678-7356.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.