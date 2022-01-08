PennDOT anticipates vehicle restrictions as motorists urged to avoid unnecessary travel in coming weather event

Ahead of the frozen precipitation and potentially icy roadway conditions in most of Pennsylvania on January 8th, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Additionally the agencies anticipate implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

Restrictions will be communicated through variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website, and smartphone apps.

The vehicle restrictions are effective at 10 p.m. and are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and

The entire length of I-79.

Effective at 11 p.m. a Tier 4 restriction is planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (mainline) in both directions for Cranberry (exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective at midnight, a Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

I-70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike (Tier 3);

The entire length of I-99 (Tier 4); and

I-80 from I-79 to I-81 (Tier 4).

Effective at 2:00 a.m., Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

Tier 3

The entire length of I-83;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-176;

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border; and

U.S. 33 from I-80 to I-78.

Tier 4

The entire length of I-78;

The entire length of I-81;

The entire length of I-180;

The entire length of I-380;

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border; and

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286).

Effective at 5 a.m., Tier 4 restrictions are planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Reading (Exit 286) to Bensalem (Exit 351) as well as the full length of I-476 (Northeastern Extension) in both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted minus loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices.

Additionally all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs, motorhomes, and passenger vehicles such as cars, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, and towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles such as cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary then use caution, reduce speed, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

PennDOT will have pre-treated roadways where necessary ahead of this storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond wit the pavement during the early stages of the storm.

Drivers are urged to prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel.

Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

When winter weather occurs, drivers should take the following extra precautions around snow removal equipment such as plow trucks:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.