PennDOT awarded $8.7 million to improve multiple intersections

Correction: The project is directly connected to the Bayfront Parkway Project.

Residents may soon see a large intersection project that may be directly connected to the Bayfront Parkway Project.

According to the Press Officer of District 1, Jill Harry, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded an 8.7 million dollar award contract to improve 22 interactions along West and East 12th Streets.

“We call it a supplemental project. It’s a project that we’re doing in part because we’re doing the Bayfront Project in part because we’re doing the Bayfront Project again we’re going to have to use parts of 12th Street for detours during. So we want to make sure that the street is ready to handle the traffic,” said Jill Harry, Press Officer for District 1 PennDOT.

The intersection project will take place in April of next year.

