PennDOT begins prepping for winter

As it gets colder in Erie, some folks may be wondering how prepared the county is for snowfall this winter. PennDOT officials say winter preparation began last week.

One PennDOT official said there are 38 plow routes in Erie County and by October 31st PennDOT will have all 38 plow trucks ready to go.

There are 18,000 tons of leftover salt from last year that will used to treat the icy roads. One official added that the county usually goes through 30,000 tons of salt in a typical winter.

To find out more about road preparation this winter you can visit 511pa.com.