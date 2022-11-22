PennDOT is celebrating the completion of its first “five legged” roundabout.

The roundabout has been open to drivers for some time now. But PennDOT leaders, project managers, and local residents met to officially wrap up work in Summit Township.

Images were on display showing progress of construction as well as a time-lapse video utilizing drone footage that recapped the project.

PennDOT says the intersection on Oliver Road has been the scene of many accidents over the years. Now they are confident the new traffic pattern will significantly reduce crashes.