PennDOT closes roads in northwest region due to flooding

The following roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s northwest region have been closed to through traffic or have lane restrictions due to the high water and flooding.

These roads will remain closed until the water rescinds and any needed repairs can be made. In the meantime motorists can click here for the latest information concerning flood related closures and restrictions.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadway conditions:

Erie County

Route 20 – Eastbound lane restriction from Imperial Parkway to Fairplain Road in Girard Township;

Stancliff Road (Route 3021) – Closed from Route 98 to Eureka Road in Franklin Township;

Old Albion Road (Route 3013) – Closed from Lexington Road (Route 3015) to Gage Road in Conneaut Township;

Knapp Road (Route 3011) – Closed from Pennside Road to Route 6N in Conneaut Township;

French Creek Road (2001) – Closed form Route 6 to Flatt Road (Route 2003) in LeBoeuf Township;

Flatt Road/Main Street (Route 2003) – Closed from Route 6 in Mill Village to Route 197 in LeBoeuf Township; and

Pleasant Street/Elgin Road/Lovell Road/Main Street (Route 2018) – Closed from Union Street in City of Corry to Spartansburg Road in Concord Township.

Route 215 – Closed from Old Albion Road (Route 3013) in Springfield Township to Cherry Hill Road (Route 3002) in Conneaut Township, Erie County.

Crawford County

Route 173 – Closed from Richie Road to Lake Creek Road in Wayne Township;

Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in the Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township;

Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township;

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;

Springfield Church Road (Route 2007) – Closed from Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township to Cranberry Road in Pine Township;

Main Street (Route 3021) – Closed from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township; and

Mystic Park Road (Route 1011) – Closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.

Townhall Road (Route 2005) – Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.

Route 322 – Closed from Linden Street in Meadville to Clark Road in Meadville.

Forest County

German Hill Road (Route 4004) – Closed from Crystal Springs Road to Hollywood and Vine Street in Kingsley Township.

Mercer County

Route 58 – Closed from Beaver Street in the Borough of Mercer to Schaffer Road in Findley Township;

Market Street/Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) – Closed from McKinley Ave to Brown Street in the Borough of Mercer;

Grove Road (Route 3022) – Closed from Valley Road (Route 3039) to Gulf Road in Jefferson Township; and

Methodist Road (Route 4019) – Closed from Beaty School Road (Route 4021) to Sheakleyville Greenville Road (Route 4020) in Sugar Grove Township.

PennDOT is urging motorists to be aware of the water on the roadways while obeying warning signs and traffic control devices.

Drivers are cautioned to never drive through flooded roads or standing water roads.

Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. A roadbed could also not be in tact under the water.

Since the previous update from PennDOT on February 18th, the following roads are now open: