PennDOT announcing on Monday, that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Friday, January 1, 2021, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Customers can still obtain a wide variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there are no additional fees for using online services.