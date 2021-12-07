PennDOT concludes construction season for 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation held a news conference on Tuesday discussing the 2021 construction season.

The Oliver Road roundabout was one of their many projects this year.

The construction season including 55 projects that had active work in Erie, Crawford, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties.

PennDOT District 1 executive Brian McNulty told JET 24 Action News how individuals are able to be involved in future developmental plans.

“When you see any kind of planning study or a long range transportation plan, sometimes you might see public meetings advertised and you might see a survey online. Get your information into those, sign up for those and be an active member of that.” said Brian McNulty, PennDOT District 1 executive.

