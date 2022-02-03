PennDOT crews keeping busy with winter storm

The snow continues to fall and it is creating dangerous conditions for drivers. PennDOT crews have their work cut out for them, but they are armed and ready for whatever Old Man Winter throws their way.

As the day on Thursday went on, so did the amount of snow that fell, creating some dangerous road conditions.

“As long as you are careful, you should be able to drive, but you have to be careful,” said Randy Valentine, Erie resident.

Valentine says he is lucky to have a garage so he doesn’t have to dig his car out.

“I was talking to a student the other day and she is from Long Island. I told her ‘You better learn to gear down a little bit, cause driving third and second gear is when you are in traffic so the car doesn’t get away from you,'” Valentine said.

Our crews caught up with one Erie man who was scraping snow off of his car on Thursday afternoon. He says he is always prepared for Old Man Winter.

“Yeah, I make sure the snow and ice is off the car and weather like this. I put it in four wheel drive and make sure that I have good tires, stuff like that,” said Rich Weber, Erie resident.

There was a steady line of PennDOT trucks refilling their salt supply on Thursday. All their available drivers and trucks are out on the roads. They have 39 plow routes in Erie County to manage almost 2,000 lane miles of roadway.

“We monitor the roads, we started applying material after dark, probably around 10:00 p.m. Our crews have been out since and we plan on staying out until all the roads are cleaned up and we’re keeping the roads safe and passable at this time,” said Jim Shaut, Erie County Maintenance Manager.

Shaut says they are well stocked and supplied. There are no shortages of salt and they produce their own salt brine.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 MPH on the entire length of Interstate 86 and Interstate 90.