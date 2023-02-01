If you’re traveling on Erie’s 12th Street corridor, you may have noticed a difference in the timing of traffic signals.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials said the installed traffic signals are experiencing a slight malfunction due to moisture getting into components.

As a result, the timing of the signals within the intersections has been reset to a factory setting.

PennDOT’s Press Officer said the current timing of the signals will not be the end result for the long-term situation as they plan on working with the City of Erie to fix the problem.

“One of the great things about the system that we’re putting in place there is that they will be able to adjust the timings based on the way the traffic flows through the corridor at different times of the day. When it’s heavier, they’ll be able to have timings particular to those traffic patterns versus when it’s lighter,” said Jill Harry, press officer, PennDOT northwest region.

PennDOT has asked the public to remain patient as repairs take place, and drivers should see the improvement by the summer.