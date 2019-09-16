PennDOT data showing roundabouts reducing fatalities, injuries and crashes

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that according to department data, the number of fatalities, injuries and crashes have decreased over 19 roundabouts at 16 locations after they were built, this according to a news release sent by PennDOT.

PennDOT recently reviewed data for 19 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. The roundabouts were selected based on having three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built. The department data based on police-submitted crash reports spanning the years 2000 through 2018 show that:

Fatalities were reduced (from 2 to 0)

Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 90% (from 10 to 1)

Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 79 percent (from 24 to 5)

Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 81% (From 70 to 13)

Total number of crashes decreased by 34% (from 138 to 91)

The only increasing factor in the data was that property damage only crashes increased by 10% (from 69 to 76)

With regards to Erie County, the roundabout at Route 19 and 97 was included in this state review.

Roundabouts are frequently installed to address intersections with safety issues but may also be installed to improve traffic flow as well as other reasons such as traffic calming, and to facilitate pedestrian mobility.

Although roundabouts are safer and typically more efficient than traditional signalized intersections, in many cases they may not be the best option due to topography or other reasons, such as property impacts, capacity issues and proximity to other intersections.