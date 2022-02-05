PennDOT discusses conditions of bridges throughout commonwealth

PennDOT officials met on Friday, February 4th to discuss the condition of bridges throughout the commonwealth.

This comes on the heels of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh on January 28th which sent several cars, including a bus, into a ravine. That collapse also injured ten people.

Pennsylvania has the second most bridges rated poor out of any state in the country. Nearly 500 bridges in the Midstate are in that category.

PennDOT said that it’s been prioritizing the most urgent work.

“We’re looking at what’s the traffic that’s using that route. Again what’s the condition of the bridge? A lot of different factors go into what’s going to make that a regional priority. Is it used by emergency management personnel? Is it on a route to a hospital?” said Melissa Batula, Acting Executive Deputy Secretary.

PennDOT has inspection oversight of Pennsylvania’s more than 25,400 state owned bridges and locally owned bridges over 20 feet in length.