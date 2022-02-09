PennDOT: Drive sober or get pulled over during Super Bowl weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning motorists to avoid the dangers of impaired driving during this weekend’s big game celebrations.

“As you start making your Super Bowl party plans, remember to take those first steps to ensure everyone has a way to get home safely. Crashes involving drugs and alcohol are entirely preventable, especially when people remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving,” said Brian McNulty, P.E. PennDOT District 1 Executive.

PennDOT data shows that during last year’s Super Bowl there were 283 crashes that resulted in two fatalities in Pennsylvania from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pennsylvania residents are reminded that a variety of substances can impair an individuals ability to operate a motorized vehicle. These substances can include alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and more.

The substances have the ability to either slow a drivers coordination, judgement and reaction times, or make drivers more aggressive and wreckless.

Substances can even include some over-the-counter medication that can cause drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects. Motorists are encouraged to read warning labels and note any that warn against “operating heavy machinery” including vehicles.

Impaired drivers do not have the ability to accurately assess their own level of impairment so it is advised that motorists make the choice to plan out ahead of time how they will get home safely.

Anyone attending a party and planning to have any substances such as alcohol are urged to arrange a designated driver who is committed to being 100% sober.

You can find more information on impaired driving here.