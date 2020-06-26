PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers closed for Independence Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed on Saturday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

Customers are still able to obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including forms, publications and driver training manuals online through their website.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.