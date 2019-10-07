PennDOT driver license and photo centers to close in observance of Columbus Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Driver licence and photo centers will be closed Saturday, October 12 through Monday, October 14, 2019 for Columbus Day.

PennDOT wants to remind you that you can still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services—including all forms, publications and driver training manuals—online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2019 is available online.