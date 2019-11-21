1  of  3
PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers to close on Thanksgiving day and Black Friday

If you need services from the PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers, you may want to take note of their hours.

PennDOT has announced that all Driver License and Photo Centers will be closed Thursday, November 28th and Friday, November 29th in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Several driver and vehicle online services can still be obtained through PennDOT’s website, including a complete list of PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings. Visit www.dmv.pa.gov for more information.

You can find road conditions on www.511PA.com, also available through their 511 app.

