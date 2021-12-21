PennDOT driver license & photo centers closed Saturday for Christmas holiday

HARRISBURG — If you need any last-minute changes to your driver licenses or State IDs, you have until the end of the day Friday to take care of them.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Local locations in Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties will be open on Friday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online HERE.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID, vehicle registration renewals, changes of address, driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fees and more. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available HERE.

The centers will be open next week, Dec. 27 through Dec. 31, before closing again New Year’s Day on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.