PennDOT driver’s license and photo centers will be closed for Labor Day

HARRISBURG — If you were looking forward to getting a Pennsylvania driver’s license or photo ID this week, plan accordingly.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.

People can still access driver and vehicle products and services online, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals HERE.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings is available HERE.

