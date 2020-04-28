PennDot employees fill in as volunteers for Second Harvest Food Bank

PennDot workers are filling in for volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Governor Tom Wolf sent in some furloughed state employees to help package boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank this week.

PennDot workers have packaged 10,000 boxes of food and are working to package another 3,000 this week.

The Director of Operations said that Second Harvest would not have been able to get this work done without them.

“At the same time that our demand has really gone up, unfortunately we lost volunteers here so the supply of help went down. Governor Wolf offered up some furloughed state employees to come in here and pack boxes of food for us so we can get food to those people in need we’re so grateful to have them on board,” said Zachary Webb, Director of Development for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest has completely changed their operations to be as safe as possible for those who are packing the boxes as well as the 400 agencies receiving them across 11 counties.