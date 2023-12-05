PennDOT is teaming up with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) and the highway safety network in an effort to keep Erie’s senior population safe on the roads.

Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT District 1 safety press officer, encourages drivers to visit their doctors regularly for a check-up should people experience vision impairment or decreasing cognitive abilities.

He said advice on whether you should continue driving should also be a topic of conversation.

For those who can no longer drive but can still maintain a level of mobility, resources are available with the EMTA.

“I think people are open to it. Obviously, you don’t want to say age is indicative of driving ability by any means, but you have to just be honest with yourself. As you get older, you’re going to run into some things, so we just want people to be prepared and they seem to be receptive to that,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty added this opportunity is also being used to remind people about the rules of the roadway and roundabout safety.