PennDot, Erie County, and the City of Erie to hold a public meeting on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Erie County, and the City of Erie are inviting the public to a meeting on the proposed improvements to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor (Route 4034).

According to a news release from PennDOT, the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project will hold the meeting concerning the central corridor of the Bayfront, which includes the intersections of the Bayfront with Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street.

The meeting will consist of a formal presentation, as well as a question and answer session, and a plans display. It will be held in efforts to update the public on the possible improvements of the corridor. Representatives from PennDOT will be on hand to gather feedback and answer questions.

The meeting will be held on August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Gannon University’s Walden Campus Center in the Yehl Ballroom.

Following the meeting, the information presented on the project and the leading alternatives will be posted online at PennDOT District 11 website and Bayfront Parkway Project’s website, as well as in the Bayfront Parkway Facebook group.