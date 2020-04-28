PennDOT expected to resume reconstruction work on I-90 at the Ohio state line Friday

PennDOT has announced that work will resume Friday, May 1 on the I-90 construction project at the Ohio state line.

Barriers will be placed between the westbound lanes of I-90 from the Ohio state line to Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) beginning Monday, May 4th.

Once that work is complete, the eastbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction using the westbound lanes.

Reconstruction of the eastbound lanes will start near the Ohio state line. Once that work is complete, barriers will be placed between the eastbound lanes and traffic will shift as work gets underway on the westbound lanes.

Along with reconstructing the roadway, the work will also include the installation of a new right-of-way fence and cable median barrier, brush removal, updated guiderail and signs, as well as the design and construction of new sign foundations.

The rest area along the eastbound lanes near the Ohio state line will close the week of May 11th and is expected to reopen in September 2020.

PennDOT says work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.

You can find more information on the project at https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-1/Pages/default.aspx.