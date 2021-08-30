PennDOT expects to close portion of West 12th Street to demolish walkway overpass

PennDOT is expecting to close one of Erie’s busiest streets in September for up to three days of demolition work to bring down a walkway overpass.

The bridge over 12th Street that connects Modern Industries to the former Erie Malleable Iron Plant will be removed from September 15th to the morning of September 18th.

While that work is being completed, 12th Street will be closed from Cherry Street through Liberty. The detour is being planned using the Bayfront Highway.

