PennDOT explains process for replacing peeling license plates

License plates are supposed to be an easy way to identify who owns a vehicle, but what if the letters and plate are peeling away.

In Pennsylvania, there are two ways to get your license plate replaced for free.

The owner of the registered vehicle must obtain either a MV46 or MV44 form.

The press officer from PennDOT explained when it is time to get a new plate for your vehicle.

“Registered plate is deemed ineligible when one or more letters or numbers cannot be registered from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any discoloration, blistering, peeling, or loss of reflectivity,” said Diego Sandino, Press Officer of PennDOT.

Both forms can be found on PennDOT website to download and fill out to get your free replacement plate.

