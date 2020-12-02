PennDOT extending expiration dates for driver licenses and learner’s permits

Expiration dates for driver licenses and learner’s permits are extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PennDOT announced today that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through December 31, 2020 is extended until December 31, 2020.

Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on August 31.

You can renew your license in person or online at www.dmv.pa.gov.