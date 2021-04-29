PennDOT gives 2021 construction season preview for Northwest region

PennDOT is giving a preview of the 2021 construction season for the Northwest region.

PennDOT anticipates 57 projects will take place in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties this year.

“I am pleased to announce a list of transportation projects for the northwest region that represent balancing the needs of the interstate, national highway, secondary, and local networks within our vital transportation system,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “It is through the continual efforts of our staff in the construction, design, and maintenance teams of PennDOT that we are able to preserve and improve so many of our roadways and bridges even during these challenging financial times.”

The 2021 construction season for District 1 will include 31 highway projects, 13 bridge replacements or rehabilitations, three safety improvements, and 10 projects on local roadways or bridges.

“The northwest region has several major projects starting or wrapping up this year, so while our overall number of projects has decreased from more recent construction seasons, our team is still out there making major improvements to our transportation system,” said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 executive.

Some local projects include:

Interstate 90 Reconstruction – The project includes highway from milepost 3.5 near Exit 3 in Springfield Township to milepost 10.5 just east of Exit 9 in Girard Township. The project also includes the replacement of several bridges over I-90 and teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 ramps. Work is expected to be completed in 2023. The contract cost is $66.1 million.



Interstate 90 Repaving – The project includes highway from milepost 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships. The project includes 10 miles of highway. The contract is to be awarded later this year. Work is expected to be completed in 2023.

Cambridge Springs Bridge – Replacement of the 203-foot-long truss bridge that carries Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs Borough, Crawford County. The contract cost is $3.8 million. Work is expected to be completed summer 2021.



Interstate 90 – Reconstruction from the Ohio line to milepost 3.5 near the Route 6N interchange in Erie County. The project also included the replacement of the Huntley Road Bridge over I-90, and repaving from milepost 10 to milepost 18. The contract cost is $37.6 million. Work is expected to be completed summer 2021.

Interstate 79 – Restoring 23 lane miles of highway from mile post 154 to mile post 165 in Hayfield and Cussewago townships in Crawford County, and Washington Township in Erie County. The project also includes two bridge rehabilitations and other structural work. The contract cost is $15.7 million.

Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Bridge – The project includes the construction of a new multiuse bridge over the railroad tracks near the Soldier’s and Sailors’ Home in the City of Erie. This will eliminate an at-grade crossing to a nearby cemetery and will allow for the relocation of train storage to make space available for upgrades to the Bayfront Parkway near State Street and Holland Street. The contract cost is $2.7 million.



12th Street Corridor – The project includes 23 intersections along the roadway in the City of Erie and includes updates to signal timings and two message boards to alert vehicles heading into the City from I-79 and Route 290. It will be completed in preparation for detoured traffic during the Bayfront Parkway Project. The contract is to be awarded later this year.



5 Points Roundabout – Construction of a five-legged roundabout at Oliver Road, Hamot Road and Flower Road in Summit Township. The roundabout is expected to open by late November 2021 with some additional work to be done in spring 2022. The contract is to be awarded later this year.

A complete list of anticipated and potential projects can be found below: