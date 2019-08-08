PennDOT gives public updated information on Bayfront Corridor Improvement Project

It’s a project designed to make the Bayfront Parkway safer and more efficient.

PennDOT is now giving the public some updated information on the Bayfront Corridor Improvement Project.

Pictures of the project were showcased for people to see during a public meeting Wednesday evening. The goal is to help traffic flow more smoothly in an area that often gets very congested.

PennDOT officials said their goal is to make the area not just better for drivers, but for everyone.

“The real goal for the community is to reconnect the downtown back to the Bayfront, so we feel that what we’re presenting would do that,” said James Foringer, District Executive, PennDOT.

The plan focuses on the central corridor of the Bayfront Parkway, which consists of the intersections with Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street.