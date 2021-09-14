PennDOT holding public meetings on future of Central Bayfront Parkway Project

The Bayfront roundabout project will soon make its way to construction.

The Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvements will stretch from Sassafras to Holland Streets downtown. It’s an estimated $76 million to $86 million for the project to happen.

We’re told by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation the project will begin in 2022 and should be completed by 2025.

On Tuesday, a public virtual discussion about the project will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and an in-person discussion meeting will take place at the Western Port Authority building on Holland Street from 3 to 7 p.m.

Visit bayfrontparkwayproject.com for more information on the project.

