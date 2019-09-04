PennDOT to hold first public informational meeting on Big I roundabout

Work continues this week on the massive Crawford County roundabout called the Big I. As work continues, so does the work to educate the public.

Members of PennDOT are meeting with the public tonight to review how construction is going and how the roundabout will connect Routes 6, 19, 98, and 322.

The two-lane roundabout is considered the largest of its kind in the region and will see hundreds of vehicles a day.

The informational meeting is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Vernon Township Municipal Building located at 16678 McMath Avenue, Meadville.

Below is a list of free meetings PennDOT will hold to educated the public:

• Vernon Township Building – 6:30 to 7:30 PM, September 4, 16678 McMath Avenue, Meadville; information booth.

• Vernon Place YMCA – 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM, September 11, 11277 Vernon Place, Meadville; information booth.

• Meadville Senior Center – 10:45 AM to noon, September 12, 1034 Park Avenue, Meadville; presentation.

• Greenville Senior Expo – 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, September 20, Greenville Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 63

For more information on tonight’s and upcoming roundabout classes you can visit PennDOT’s website.