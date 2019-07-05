PennDot holds safety event at I-90 welcome center

PennDot and safety partners gathered at the I-90 welcome center July 5, 2019 to remind drivers of life-saving tips.

The annual safety day is held to ensure drivers are aware of what safety concerns exist during the busy summer travel.

PennDot Safety Officer Joshua Kaufer said the main takeaway from the event is to slow down and pay attention to the road.

“It’s very important. We really want to honor them. They are people that have served PA working on roads. We want to remind the public that when in work zones they need to slow down, eliminate distractions, and also listen to the workers,” said Kaufer.

Also on display at the welcome center is the Worker’s Memorial, a traveling memorial that features the names and dates of work zone members who have died in the line of work. The memorial will be on display until Monday.