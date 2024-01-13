(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– PennDOT is looking to fill open employment positions in the area and will be hosting a job fair at their Erie maintenance facility this week.

PennDOT announced earlier this week they will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. at their Erie County Maintenance Facility located at 9031 Peach Street and is looking to fill positions from dispatchers to equipment operators.

Attendees are being asked to bring updated copies of their resume or employment history and two forms of ID. PennDOT said on-spot interviews will be conducted with conditional job offers potentially being offered.

Current PennDOT employees and representatives will also be on hand to help with the application process and answer questions.

A full list of PennDOT job listings is available on their website here.