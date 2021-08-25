PennDOT hosting job fair to staff much-needed openings for winter

PennDOT is in need of workers when the cold weather hits, so on Wednesday, they held a job fair, looking for CDL operators, mechanics and highway maintenance workers.

The job fair covered the counties in Northwest Pennsylvania. The main focus was filling their vacancies for their winter maintenance program, a total of about 50 positions.

Like many businesses, the pandemic has caused a workers shortage.

“A lot of our positions, like our operator positions, they really make our roadways safe,” said Kristi Brisley of District 1. “For the motoring vehicles, they will be plowing snow for us in the winter.”

Back in February of 2020, they held a series of job fairs in each district, but they just started back up this month and are now looking to hold them twice a year.

PennDOT officials said when the snow falls, that is when they really need help.

“Coming into winter, we absolutely need the folks,” said Aaron Fox, the PennDOT Crawford County Maintenance Manager. “We need the time to train them so we can abide safe and passible roads for the traveling public.

“Every county goes through cycles,” Fox said. “We are getting hit with retirement, but the pandemic, in general, has probably put a damper on things.”

If you are looking for a job with PennDOT, they are still accepting applications. To apply, click HERE.

