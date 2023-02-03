UPDATE 8:46 p.m. — PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. Motorists are still encouraged to use caution while driving during winter weather.

Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m. — PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie counties.

A 45 mph speed limit restriction remains in effect on I-90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced the speed limit on parts of Interstates 79 and 90.

Speeds have been reduced to 45 mph for the following roadways:

Interstate 79 – Beginning at Exit 130 (Greenville/Sandy Lake) on the Crawford County line to the end of I-79 in Erie County

Interstate 90 – From the Ohio state line to the New York state line

Crews will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. Stay up-to-date on winter weather conditions at 511PA.