PennDOT invites Pennsylvania residents to share feedback on construction and maintenance services

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey.

The public can take the survey through October 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.

“Through collaborative efforts, we maintain our transportation network while also planning and executing statewide transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “This survey will help us understand needs measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

The 20-question survey asks how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities.

Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

The public can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511pa.com. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Information on projects occurring or being bid this year is viewable at www.projects.penndot.gov.

