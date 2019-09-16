PennDOT invites Pennsylvania residents to share feedback on construction and maintenance services

PennDOT is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey.

The 16 question survey asks how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often they meet or exceed expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Folks taking the survey are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department.

Motoriss can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. It’s available 24 hours a day and is absolutely free

If you are interested in taking the survey, you can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/penndotroadwork