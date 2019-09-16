1  of  2
Breaking News
Wife confirms Roar director died of insect bites Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffers season-ending injury

PennDOT invites Pennsylvania residents to share feedback on construction and maintenance services

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
PENNDOT Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Logo 690x460 2014_-2207135739722511054

PennDOT is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey.

The 16 question survey asks how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often they meet or exceed expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Folks taking the survey are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department.

Motoriss can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. It’s available 24 hours a day and is absolutely free

If you are interested in taking the survey, you can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/penndotroadwork

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar