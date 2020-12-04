PennDOT invites public to view display plans for Crawford County roadway improvement project

PennDOT has invited the public to view online plans for a roadway improvement project at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.

The project proposes roadway improvements aimed at increase driver visibility, including a realignment of Route 77 near the intersection with Route 8, as well as lowering a portion of Route 8 south of the intersection.

Work will also include improvements to the roadway shoulders, upgrades to the guiderail and drainage, and a new flashing beacon at the intersection, located near the borders with Athens, Sparta, and Rome townships.

According to PennDOT, most of the work will be performed off of the roadway and will require traffic controlled by flaggers.

Separate Route 8 and Route 77 detours will be required for approximately two weeks in order to complete work at the intersections.

The Route 8 detour will be posted using Route 6 and Route 89. The Route 77 detour will be posted using Route 27 and Route 89.

The work is expected to take place during the 2022 construction season.

You can learn more about this project by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website.