PennDOT is doing an archaeological dig on future roundabout site

PennDOT is digging up historical artifacts that will tell them if the site of a future roundabout holds historical significance.

PennDOT archaeologists have found about one thousand artifacts so far on the land where they hope to build that round-a-bout in Summit township,

A team of PennDot historians and archaeologists are digging up the land on the corner of Oliver and Hamot roads. They are hoping to find any artifacts that will help determine if the land has historical significance.

Due to state law, PennDOT has to do an archaeological dig anytime they want to build on a piece of land. What they know so far about the land is there was a wagon shop owned and operated by the Stafford family.

Once the team is done digging up the artifacts, they will then go to Erie County Vocational School and ask if they want to donate the items to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.