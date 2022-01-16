PennDOT issues updates to planned vehicle restrictions in advance of winter weather

In anticipation of the winter weather that is expected later on, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have adjusted the planned vehicle restrictions that were announced recently.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Restrictions will be communicated on the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps.

Effective at 3 p.m. on January 16th, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of I-80, but not including I-80.

PA Turnpike I-76 (mainline) from the Ohio border to Cranberry (Exit 28), and then from Breezewood (Exit 161) to the New Jersey border including all western extensions.

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80.

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey Border.

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 3 p.m. on Sunday January 16th, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the restriction plan:

PA Turnpike I-76 from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161)

Effective at 5 p.m. on January 16th, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the restriction plan:

All interstates north of I-80

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border

Effective at 5 p.m. on January 16th, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the restriction plan:

I-70 east of I-79

I-79 north of I-80

I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99

The entire length of I-86

The entire length of I-90

I-99

Effective at 7 p.m. on January 16th, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the restriction plan:

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit

Effective at 11 p.m. on January 16th, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the restriction plan:

I-81 north of I-84

I-84

I-380

Under the tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers meaning open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved alternate traction device on board

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches

Motorcycles

One the roadways that have tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are allowed except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. In addition, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles such as cars, pickup trucks, and more that are towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while these restrictions are in place.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible.

If travel is necessary, PennDOT urges drivers to use caution, reduce speeds, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Motorists should be cautious of the freezing temperatures that are expected during this event which includes blowing and drifting snow and icy areas on roadways, overpasses, and bridges.

With these freezing temperatures, roads that may only look wet could be icy in which extra caution is advised when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, click here.

More winter driving and highway safety information is also available here.