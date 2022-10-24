(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Winners for a statewide program promoting clean environments and communities have finally been selected.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023.

This new program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.

The program, being administered by KPB, was recommended in the commonwealth’s litter action plan, announced by Governor Tom Wolf in November 2021. Students applied to the program and were chosen through a competitive application process.

The students have committed to eight months of service as an ambassador while representing and upholding the mission and values of KPB. From October through May 2023, they will also develop civic leadership skills and experience to champion and advocate for clean and beautiful communities across Pennsylvania.

2022-2023 Young Ambassadors of PA for Erie County are:

Emma Burkett, Grade 12, Northwestern High School;

Tanvi Udgiri, Grade 11, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy; and

Gianna Stewart, Grade 11, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

KPB will provide education and training to program participants on such topics related to the impacts of litter, litter prevention, waste management and recycling, civic engagement and related public policy, volunteer management and social media marketing. The program will provide networking opportunities to not only build a sense of community within the program but also to promote the professional development of the individual students.

For more information about the program and the Young Ambassadors, visit the program page or contact Kylie McCutcheon.