PennDOT keeping close eye on area roadways during heat wave

The roads we drive on can also be victim to the sun’s hot summer rays.

It’s not just during the winter, PennDOT keeps an eye on the roads in the summer as well.

With warm weather, oil in the asphalt can seep up onto the surface. They have not had this problem in Erie County this summer, but crews have been working on roads in Crawford County.

“We just put some sand on the roadway to address that issue. It’s a routine part of our summer process as needed.” said Jill Harry.

If you see that any road needs attention, PennDOT says you should contact their customer care center.