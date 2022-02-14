PennDOT license centers closed for Presidents Day weekend

PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed for Presidents Day, Feb. 19 through Feb. 21.

The closures include the local PennDOT center located at Summit Towne Center, 7200 Peach St., Suite 480.

During the closure, online services will remain available here. According to PennDOT, online services include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals, driver-history services, changes of address, driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters, ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee, driver license and photo ID duplicates, and driver exam scheduling.

A list of scheduled PennDOT centers closures can be found online here. The next scheduled closure is May 28-30.