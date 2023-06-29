The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and local law enforcement are urging drivers to drive sober and safe this Fourth of July holiday.

PennDOT District One Safety Press Officer Saxon Daugherty said people should plan their driving arrangements before celebrating the holiday. He recommends that people utilize ride-share services, like Uber or Lyft, or use public transportation like EMTA.

Daugherty said the same consideration should be taken into people using boats as he said getting behind the wheel under any influence of drugs or alcohol is dangerous to everyone.

“It’s just as dangerous. You’re putting other people at risk and yourself — just make smart decisions. The only people that can really make that change are the people that make those decisions that are out doing it,” said Daugherty.

“The DUI Association and especially the Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) like myself and Maggie who spoke up there, we’re going to be out this weekend and roaming patrol making sure that everyone’s driving safe,” said Jeffrey Parker, a patrolman with City of Erie Police Department.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, there were 241 crashes statewide last year on Independence Day, resulting in two fatalities and 167 injuries.

Thirty-six of the crashes involved alcohol and 10 involved drugs.