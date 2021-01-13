PennDOT moves to demolish bridge damaged after Monday night accident

A demolition will soon be underway that was severely damaged after being struck by a semi truck on Monday night.

The accident happening around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after a semi headed eastbound struck the underside of the bridge near the East Springfield exit along Interstate 90.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Jill Harry, the bridge will be demolished beginning Wednesday night.

Jill Harry says that Monday’s accident made the decision to demolish the bridge the safest choice and says the bridge will be rebuilt starting in the spring.