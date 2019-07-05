PennDot names new Erie County Maintenance Manager

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDot) has announced James “Jim” Shaut as the new Highway Maintenance Manager for Erie County.

Shaut will lead 136 employees, manage a $27 million budget, and will be responsible for all maintenance activities on state roadways and state-owned bridges.

“As he moves into his new position, Jim brings with him innovative ideas for streamlining operations and increasing PennDot’s success in maintaining the state-owned roadways throughout Erie County,” said District 1 Executive Jim Foringer, P.E.

“This will be an important asset for the department as we continually look for opportunities to offer expectational service and value to the taxpayers,” said Foringer.

Shaut officially began his new role on June 22, 2019. He succeeds former Erie County Manager Robert Miller, who retired earlier this year.