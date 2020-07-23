PennDOT offering non-binary gender designation option on ID cards & driver licenses

PennDOT announcing that it now offers a non-binary gender designation open for its driver licenses and its photo identification cards.

In a news release, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian says that our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world.

“Having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more. Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.” Gramian said.

Gender designation options on Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and photo ID cards are “M” (male), “F” (female) or “X” (non-binary). Customers who wish to change their gender designation should fill out Form DL-32, “Request for Gender Change on Driver’s License/Identification Card,” and bring it to any PennDOT Driver License Center to complete the process. This process does not require the signoff of a medical or social service provider.

A gender designation change must be completed in person at a PennDOT Driver License Center. Driver license center locations can be found by clicking on “Find a Location” at www.dmv.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania joins 16 other states in offering a non-binary option for its customers.