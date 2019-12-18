PennDOT offers a behind the scenes look at operations

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is giving a behind the scene, birds eye view at how they keep the roads clean.

The PennDOT Traffic Management Center in Oil City, also known as TMC, operates with 18 cameras filming Erie, Crawford, Forest, Mercer, Warren, and Venango counties.

The cameras allow the department to stay on top of road conditions by monitoring them.

Three operators are inside the center 24 hours a day, helping to coordinate and dispatch crews to areas in need.

The TMC is a tool that is said to help PennDOT like never before.

“It’s changed the way we’ve done business. For many years we didn’t have this opportunity, we relied solely on weather reports we got from local news stations. This gives us the chance to see what’s happening in real time and to provide information to our customers in a way we haven’t been able to do before,” said Michele Morningstar, Maintenance Services Engineer, PennDOT.

The information from TMC is simultaneously coordinated with the PennDOT 511 app.

Along with the app, PennDOT also created a Facebook page aside from their main page. The group titled “Northwest Region PennDOT” allows followers to view updates to specific to the Northwest area.