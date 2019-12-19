PennDOT offers a behind the scenes look at traffic operations

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is ready to ensure you have safe and passable roadways during your holiday season.

Operators can now see where the roads are hit by winter weather with the use of the Traffic Management Center.

“It is made up of 18 cameras, 20 message boards, and nine road weather information stations,” said Ed Orzehowski, District 1, Assistant Traffic Engineer.

This center oversees six Northwestern PA counties allowing monitors to talk with dispatch crews to make sure many of the 500,000 plus NWPA residents have a smooth traveling experience.

Generally, three TMC operators are there daily, interacting with cameras, zooming in and out and 360 to have a birds eye view.

The cameras offer PennDOT a faster, high-tech advantage than ever before.

“It’s changed the way we’ve done business. For many years we didn’t have this opportunity, we relied solely on weather reports we got typically from local news stations. This gives us the opportunity to see what’s happening in real time,” said Michele Morningstar, Maintenance Service Engineer, PennDOT.

For the past six years, TMC has been helping to provide information to PennDOT’s app 511, which shows everything from snow plows, accidents, traffic jams, and conditions.

“The demand for this information is tremendous from our customers. They want to know what is happening right now on the roads,” said Morningstar.

PennDOT has also created a Facebook page along side their main page for District One residents.

The Facebook group titled “Northwest Region PennDOT” allows followers to view updates specific to the Northwest PA area.